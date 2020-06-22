2106 South Arlington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with main floor laundry is available now and features kitchen appliances, off street parking, and a huge yard. No vouchers.



$60 app fee

1 year lease - $640

2 year lease - $625

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.



