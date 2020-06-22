All apartments in Independence
2106 South Arlington Avenue
2106 South Arlington Avenue

2106 South Arlington Avenue · (816) 656-2799
Location

2106 South Arlington Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with main floor laundry is available now and features kitchen appliances, off street parking, and a huge yard. No vouchers.

Schedule a self tour for this property, as well as all of our other available properties ? ? https://u11747.rently.com/propertiesSearch260 app

$60 app fee
1 year lease - $640
2 year lease - $625
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.

Apply, and see qualifications and deposit info here: http://alpinepropertymanagementkansascity....

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 South Arlington Avenue have any available units?
2106 South Arlington Avenue has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2106 South Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2106 South Arlington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 South Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 South Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2106 South Arlington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2106 South Arlington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2106 South Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 South Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 South Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2106 South Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2106 South Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2106 South Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 South Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 South Arlington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 South Arlington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
