2102 S Claremont Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

2102 S Claremont Ave

2102 South Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2102 South Claremont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2102 S Claremont Ave - 2102 S Clarmemont Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D Connection
-Hardwood floors
-Fenced yard
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$895.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
-Income of 3x one month's rent

(RLNE5437719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 S Claremont Ave have any available units?
2102 S Claremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 S Claremont Ave have?
Some of 2102 S Claremont Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 S Claremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2102 S Claremont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 S Claremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 S Claremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2102 S Claremont Ave offer parking?
No, 2102 S Claremont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2102 S Claremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 S Claremont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 S Claremont Ave have a pool?
No, 2102 S Claremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2102 S Claremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 2102 S Claremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 S Claremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 S Claremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

