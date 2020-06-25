All apartments in Independence
2100 S Maywood Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2100 S Maywood Ave

2100 South Maywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2100 South Maywood Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Affordable Independence Duplex- AVAILABLE NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
Rently Box at 2102 side.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1798951?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This duplex is on a corner lot with large yard. It has nice sized garage. Hardwood/vinyl floors and was recently updated. Affordable and clean!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4646268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have any available units?
2100 S Maywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2100 S Maywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2100 S Maywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 S Maywood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 S Maywood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2100 S Maywood Ave offers parking.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have a pool?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 S Maywood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 S Maywood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
