209 N Huttig Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,056 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Brand new appliances Ã¯Â¿Â½?? Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full finished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity