Home
/
Independence, MO
/
209 N Huttig Ave
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

209 N Huttig Ave

209 North Huttig Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

209 North Huttig Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,056 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Brand new appliances Ã¯Â¿Â½?? Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full finished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 N Huttig Ave have any available units?
209 N Huttig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 N Huttig Ave have?
Some of 209 N Huttig Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 N Huttig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 N Huttig Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 N Huttig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 N Huttig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 209 N Huttig Ave offer parking?
No, 209 N Huttig Ave does not offer parking.
Does 209 N Huttig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 N Huttig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 N Huttig Ave have a pool?
No, 209 N Huttig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 N Huttig Ave have accessible units?
No, 209 N Huttig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 N Huttig Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 N Huttig Ave has units with dishwashers.

