Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20237 East 17th Street Court North

20237 East 17th Street Court North · No Longer Available
Location

20237 East 17th Street Court North, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20237 East 17th Street Court North have any available units?
20237 East 17th Street Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 20237 East 17th Street Court North currently offering any rent specials?
20237 East 17th Street Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20237 East 17th Street Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 20237 East 17th Street Court North is pet friendly.
Does 20237 East 17th Street Court North offer parking?
No, 20237 East 17th Street Court North does not offer parking.
Does 20237 East 17th Street Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20237 East 17th Street Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20237 East 17th Street Court North have a pool?
No, 20237 East 17th Street Court North does not have a pool.
Does 20237 East 17th Street Court North have accessible units?
No, 20237 East 17th Street Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 20237 East 17th Street Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 20237 East 17th Street Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20237 East 17th Street Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 20237 East 17th Street Court North does not have units with air conditioning.
