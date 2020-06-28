2006 S Hardy Avenue

Amenities

2006 S Hardy Ave - 2006 S Hardy Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath ranch style home that's in a great location directly across from a large park!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Finished basement

-1 car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$775.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$775.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE5069194)