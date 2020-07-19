All apartments in Independence
19805 E 17th Terrace N
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

19805 E 17th Terrace N

19805 East 17th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

19805 East 17th Terrace North, Independence, MO 64056
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3Bd/2Bth - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4706012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19805 E 17th Terrace N have any available units?
19805 E 17th Terrace N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19805 E 17th Terrace N have?
Some of 19805 E 17th Terrace N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19805 E 17th Terrace N currently offering any rent specials?
19805 E 17th Terrace N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19805 E 17th Terrace N pet-friendly?
Yes, 19805 E 17th Terrace N is pet friendly.
Does 19805 E 17th Terrace N offer parking?
No, 19805 E 17th Terrace N does not offer parking.
Does 19805 E 17th Terrace N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19805 E 17th Terrace N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19805 E 17th Terrace N have a pool?
No, 19805 E 17th Terrace N does not have a pool.
Does 19805 E 17th Terrace N have accessible units?
No, 19805 E 17th Terrace N does not have accessible units.
Does 19805 E 17th Terrace N have units with dishwashers?
No, 19805 E 17th Terrace N does not have units with dishwashers.
