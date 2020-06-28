All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 19800 E 17th Terrace North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
19800 E 17th Terrace North
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

19800 E 17th Terrace North

19800 East 17th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19800 East 17th Terrace North, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 3 Bd, 2 Bth Independence Home for Rent! $1200/Month - Dont miss out on this spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood in eastern Independence. This beautiful home has enormous vaulted ceilings in a spacious living room. It comes with new carpet throughout the home, a recently updated kitchen, finished basement with a ton of built in storage, 2 car garage, and an inviting deck that is perfect for entertaining. This won't last long!

Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE5150667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19800 E 17th Terrace North have any available units?
19800 E 17th Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19800 E 17th Terrace North have?
Some of 19800 E 17th Terrace North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19800 E 17th Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
19800 E 17th Terrace North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19800 E 17th Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 19800 E 17th Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 19800 E 17th Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 19800 E 17th Terrace North offers parking.
Does 19800 E 17th Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19800 E 17th Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19800 E 17th Terrace North have a pool?
No, 19800 E 17th Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 19800 E 17th Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 19800 E 17th Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 19800 E 17th Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 19800 E 17th Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City