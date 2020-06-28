19800 E 17th Terrace North

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 3 Bd, 2 Bth Independence Home for Rent! $1200/Month - Dont miss out on this spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in a quiet neighborhood in eastern Independence. This beautiful home has enormous vaulted ceilings in a spacious living room. It comes with new carpet throughout the home, a recently updated kitchen, finished basement with a ton of built in storage, 2 car garage, and an inviting deck that is perfect for entertaining. This won't last long!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance. At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE5150667)