Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

19321 E 13th St N

19321 East 13th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

19321 East 13th Street North, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great Independence House!
This 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom House, will have plenty of room for you family.
Rent is $1375/Deposit $1300
2 Car Garage
Pets are allowed for an additional fee.
Website www.plaidpm.com
Appliances included, refrigerator, stove.

This home has a nice open kitchen with deck off dining area. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Enjoy the spring weather on your deck overlooking the fenced backyard.

*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 Per Person application Fee, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

