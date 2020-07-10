19321 E 13th St N

Amenities

Great Independence House!

This 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom House, will have plenty of room for you family.

Rent is $1375/Deposit $1300

2 Car Garage

Pets are allowed for an additional fee.

Appliances included, refrigerator, stove.



This home has a nice open kitchen with deck off dining area. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath. Enjoy the spring weather on your deck overlooking the fenced backyard.



*If credit score is below 700 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 Per Person application Fee, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.