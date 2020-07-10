19300 E 5th Street Ct N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Is it Fort Osage Schools that you are Looking for? This is the house for you. Property is a beautiful split entry with stainless steel appliances, updates thru out! Don't miss out on this great property, call today to set an appointment to view!



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person for the application process, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.