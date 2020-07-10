All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 19300 E 5th Street Ct N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
19300 E 5th Street Ct N
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM

19300 E 5th Street Ct N

19300 East 5th Court North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19300 East 5th Court North, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Is it Fort Osage Schools that you are Looking for? This is the house for you. Property is a beautiful split entry with stainless steel appliances, updates thru out! Don't miss out on this great property, call today to set an appointment to view!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person for the application process, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19300 E 5th Street Ct N have any available units?
19300 E 5th Street Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19300 E 5th Street Ct N have?
Some of 19300 E 5th Street Ct N's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19300 E 5th Street Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
19300 E 5th Street Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19300 E 5th Street Ct N pet-friendly?
Yes, 19300 E 5th Street Ct N is pet friendly.
Does 19300 E 5th Street Ct N offer parking?
Yes, 19300 E 5th Street Ct N offers parking.
Does 19300 E 5th Street Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19300 E 5th Street Ct N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19300 E 5th Street Ct N have a pool?
No, 19300 E 5th Street Ct N does not have a pool.
Does 19300 E 5th Street Ct N have accessible units?
No, 19300 E 5th Street Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 19300 E 5th Street Ct N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19300 E 5th Street Ct N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with PoolIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City