Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1928 S Ralston Avenue

1928 South Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1928 South Ralston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1928 S Ralston Ave - 1928 S Ralston Ave is a cute 2 bed 1 bath home that would be perfect for a small family or couple!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-1 car detached garage

-Backyard deck

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3440734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

