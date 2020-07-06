All apartments in Independence
1927 Belmont Place

1927 Belmont Place · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Belmont Place, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath split entry is just waiting for your personal touches. Unique breakfast bar in the kitchen with updated back splash and appliances. Granite bathroom vanity in the hall bath. Half bath attached to the master bedroom. Basement is unfinished.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Belmont Place have any available units?
1927 Belmont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1927 Belmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Belmont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Belmont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 Belmont Place is pet friendly.
Does 1927 Belmont Place offer parking?
No, 1927 Belmont Place does not offer parking.
Does 1927 Belmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1927 Belmont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Belmont Place have a pool?
No, 1927 Belmont Place does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Belmont Place have accessible units?
No, 1927 Belmont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Belmont Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1927 Belmont Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1927 Belmont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1927 Belmont Place does not have units with air conditioning.

