Independence, MO
1924 S. Ash Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1924 S. Ash Ave

1924 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1924 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom house with large storage shed near Hill Park in Independence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 S. Ash Ave have any available units?
1924 S. Ash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 1924 S. Ash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1924 S. Ash Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 S. Ash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1924 S. Ash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1924 S. Ash Ave offer parking?
No, 1924 S. Ash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1924 S. Ash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 S. Ash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 S. Ash Ave have a pool?
No, 1924 S. Ash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1924 S. Ash Ave have accessible units?
No, 1924 S. Ash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 S. Ash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 S. Ash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 S. Ash Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1924 S. Ash Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
