Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:32 PM

1922 South Elizabeth Avenue

1922 South Elizabeth Avenue · (913) 802-6533
Location

1922 South Elizabeth Avenue, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include, a fireplace and a ceiling fan in living room. The kitchen has an island and there are dual vanities in the master bath as well as a walk in closet in master bedroom. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue have any available units?
1922 South Elizabeth Avenue has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue have?
Some of 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 South Elizabeth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 South Elizabeth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
