Independence, MO
19201 East 13th Terrace North
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:22 PM

19201 East 13th Terrace North

19201 East 13th Terrace North · (816) 844-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19201 East 13th Terrace North, Independence, MO 64056
Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great House in Independence.
Property does have 3bedrooms/2bathrooms
This would make a great home for your family.
The fireplace in this property is for decorative purpose ONLY.
Property does not allow Section 8
Fort Osage School District

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00. This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. NO SMOKING allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19201 East 13th Terrace North have any available units?
19201 East 13th Terrace North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19201 East 13th Terrace North have?
Some of 19201 East 13th Terrace North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19201 East 13th Terrace North currently offering any rent specials?
19201 East 13th Terrace North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19201 East 13th Terrace North pet-friendly?
Yes, 19201 East 13th Terrace North is pet friendly.
Does 19201 East 13th Terrace North offer parking?
Yes, 19201 East 13th Terrace North does offer parking.
Does 19201 East 13th Terrace North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19201 East 13th Terrace North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19201 East 13th Terrace North have a pool?
No, 19201 East 13th Terrace North does not have a pool.
Does 19201 East 13th Terrace North have accessible units?
No, 19201 East 13th Terrace North does not have accessible units.
Does 19201 East 13th Terrace North have units with dishwashers?
No, 19201 East 13th Terrace North does not have units with dishwashers.
