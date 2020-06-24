All apartments in Independence
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

19201 E 13th Ter N

19201 E 13th Terrace Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

19201 E 13th Terrace Ct N, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!
06/15/2019
We are NOT able to show the house before that date!

Great House in Independence.
Property does have 3bedrooms/2bathrooms
This would make a great home for your family.
The fireplace in this property is for decorative purpose ONLY.
Property does not allow Section 8
Fort Osage School District

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00. This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. NO SMOKING allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19201 E 13th Ter N have any available units?
19201 E 13th Ter N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 19201 E 13th Ter N have?
Some of 19201 E 13th Ter N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19201 E 13th Ter N currently offering any rent specials?
19201 E 13th Ter N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19201 E 13th Ter N pet-friendly?
Yes, 19201 E 13th Ter N is pet friendly.
Does 19201 E 13th Ter N offer parking?
Yes, 19201 E 13th Ter N offers parking.
Does 19201 E 13th Ter N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19201 E 13th Ter N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19201 E 13th Ter N have a pool?
No, 19201 E 13th Ter N does not have a pool.
Does 19201 E 13th Ter N have accessible units?
No, 19201 E 13th Ter N does not have accessible units.
Does 19201 E 13th Ter N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19201 E 13th Ter N has units with dishwashers.
