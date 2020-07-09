All apartments in Independence
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1918 S Arrowhead Ct

1918 South Arrowhead Court · No Longer Available
Location

1918 South Arrowhead Court, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1fd4800ea ---- Large luxury 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. Spacious luxury 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry, great room with fireplace, master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet, washer/dryer hookups on bedroom level and 2 car garage. Call today for a tour! Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds On Site Laundry Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 S Arrowhead Ct have any available units?
1918 S Arrowhead Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 S Arrowhead Ct have?
Some of 1918 S Arrowhead Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 S Arrowhead Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1918 S Arrowhead Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 S Arrowhead Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 S Arrowhead Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1918 S Arrowhead Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1918 S Arrowhead Ct offers parking.
Does 1918 S Arrowhead Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 S Arrowhead Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 S Arrowhead Ct have a pool?
No, 1918 S Arrowhead Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1918 S Arrowhead Ct have accessible units?
No, 1918 S Arrowhead Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 S Arrowhead Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 S Arrowhead Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

