1916 S. Arrowhead Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ecbfd65031 ---- Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Features extra large fully equipped eat-in kitchen, master bedroom and bath on main level, lower level finished with two additional bedrooms, family room and full bath. Plus 2 car garage. Lots of space. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups