19100 E R D Mize Rd
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

19100 E R D Mize Rd

19100 E R D Mize Rd · No Longer Available
Location

19100 E R D Mize Rd, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Independence Home-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1123620?source=marketing
Please visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour.
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Nice Independence home!! This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with a 2 car garage, no garage door opener. Large unfinished basement perfect for storage. Nice sized un-fenced backyard. Schedule a tour today!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5267548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19100 E R D Mize Rd have any available units?
19100 E R D Mize Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 19100 E R D Mize Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19100 E R D Mize Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19100 E R D Mize Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 19100 E R D Mize Rd is pet friendly.
Does 19100 E R D Mize Rd offer parking?
Yes, 19100 E R D Mize Rd offers parking.
Does 19100 E R D Mize Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19100 E R D Mize Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19100 E R D Mize Rd have a pool?
No, 19100 E R D Mize Rd does not have a pool.
Does 19100 E R D Mize Rd have accessible units?
No, 19100 E R D Mize Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19100 E R D Mize Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 19100 E R D Mize Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19100 E R D Mize Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 19100 E R D Mize Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

