All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18908 Hanthorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18908 Hanthorne Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:16 PM

18908 Hanthorne Drive

18908 Hanthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18908 Hanthorn Drive, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
You are going to love this 4 bedroom, 3 bath in a desirable area, close to everything. This split level
home features a fireplace, four generous bedrooms and three full baths, a double car garage and utility are in the
basement. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18908 Hanthorne Drive have any available units?
18908 Hanthorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 18908 Hanthorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18908 Hanthorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18908 Hanthorne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18908 Hanthorne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18908 Hanthorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18908 Hanthorne Drive offers parking.
Does 18908 Hanthorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18908 Hanthorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18908 Hanthorne Drive have a pool?
No, 18908 Hanthorne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18908 Hanthorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 18908 Hanthorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18908 Hanthorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18908 Hanthorne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18908 Hanthorne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18908 Hanthorne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City