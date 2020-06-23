18905 E Susquehanna Rdg

Amenities

This 1,236 Sq ft property was built in 1963 has 3 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Newer Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity