All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18902 East Arrowhead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18902 East Arrowhead Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 3:09 PM

18902 East Arrowhead Drive

18902 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18902 Arrowhead Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
This home has a spacious updated kitchen that walks out to your fenced backyard. Enjoy all the space this home has to offer including a huge rec room in the unfinished basement. There are hardwood floors throughout main floor-bathroom updated and beautiful-(double entry-from main and master). Peaceful neighborhood and great award winning Fort Osage Schools.Garage has extra hobby/workshop space and outside parking up to 4 in driveway!! This is your HOME!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18902 East Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
18902 East Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18902 East Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 18902 East Arrowhead Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18902 East Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18902 East Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18902 East Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18902 East Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18902 East Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18902 East Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 18902 East Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18902 East Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18902 East Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 18902 East Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18902 East Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 18902 East Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18902 East Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18902 East Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndependence 2 Bedroom Apartments
Independence Apartments with PoolsIndependence Dog Friendly Apartments
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City