18848 Wigwam Place, Independence, MO 64056 Blue Village
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Independence. Fridge and stove included. Washer and dryer hook ups main floor. Lawn mowing provided by owner. No Pets. No Smoking. Please contact Harriet Trenolone at 816-289-3347 for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18848 E Wigwam Pl have any available units?
18848 E Wigwam Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.