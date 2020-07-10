All apartments in Independence
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

18848 E Wigwam Pl

18848 Wigwam Place · No Longer Available
Location

18848 Wigwam Place, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Independence. Fridge and stove included. Washer and dryer hook ups main floor. Lawn mowing provided by owner. No Pets. No Smoking. Please contact Harriet Trenolone at 816-289-3347 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18848 E Wigwam Pl have any available units?
18848 E Wigwam Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18848 E Wigwam Pl have?
Some of 18848 E Wigwam Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18848 E Wigwam Pl currently offering any rent specials?
18848 E Wigwam Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18848 E Wigwam Pl pet-friendly?
No, 18848 E Wigwam Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 18848 E Wigwam Pl offer parking?
No, 18848 E Wigwam Pl does not offer parking.
Does 18848 E Wigwam Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18848 E Wigwam Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18848 E Wigwam Pl have a pool?
No, 18848 E Wigwam Pl does not have a pool.
Does 18848 E Wigwam Pl have accessible units?
No, 18848 E Wigwam Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 18848 E Wigwam Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 18848 E Wigwam Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

