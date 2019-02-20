All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18808 East Blackhawk Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18808 East Blackhawk Trail
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:50 PM

18808 East Blackhawk Trail

18808 Blackhawk Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18808 Blackhawk Trail, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1153281?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Great duplex property. Sits at very end of a cul-de-sac street so lots of space and parking. Back yard is larger and tree lined. This cute and clean 2 bedroom duplex is affordable and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac. Huge backyard with newer concrete slab patio for grilling! Lawn care included in rental price. Washer and Dryer included with additional $25 per month.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18808 East Blackhawk Trail have any available units?
18808 East Blackhawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18808 East Blackhawk Trail have?
Some of 18808 East Blackhawk Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18808 East Blackhawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18808 East Blackhawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18808 East Blackhawk Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 18808 East Blackhawk Trail is pet friendly.
Does 18808 East Blackhawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18808 East Blackhawk Trail offers parking.
Does 18808 East Blackhawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18808 East Blackhawk Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18808 East Blackhawk Trail have a pool?
No, 18808 East Blackhawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18808 East Blackhawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 18808 East Blackhawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18808 East Blackhawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18808 East Blackhawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City