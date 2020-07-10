All apartments in Independence
18805 East Arrowhead Drive

18805 Arrowhead Court · No Longer Available
Location

18805 Arrowhead Court, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Doll House.....Great house that sits on a cul-de-sac!! Fort Osage Schools. Lots of space in this property. 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms.

You do not want to miss out on this great house!!!

If your credit is below 600 the owner may ask for double deposit.

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPERATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18805 East Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
18805 East Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 18805 East Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18805 East Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18805 East Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18805 East Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18805 East Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18805 East Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 18805 East Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18805 East Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18805 East Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 18805 East Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18805 East Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 18805 East Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18805 East Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18805 East Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18805 East Arrowhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18805 East Arrowhead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

