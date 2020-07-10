All apartments in Independence
18706 Black Hawk Trail
18706 Black Hawk Trail

18706 E Blackhawk Trl · No Longer Available
Location

18706 E Blackhawk Trl, Independence, MO 64056
Blue Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ca626d70f2 ---- 2 Bedrooms Eat-In-Kitchen w/pantry Stove and Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups Central Air Approx. 800 sq. ft. Off Street Parking Lawn Care Provided. $18 per month fee for trash service. Close to bus and shopping. $25 Pet Rent. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18706 Black Hawk Trail have any available units?
18706 Black Hawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18706 Black Hawk Trail have?
Some of 18706 Black Hawk Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18706 Black Hawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18706 Black Hawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18706 Black Hawk Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 18706 Black Hawk Trail is pet friendly.
Does 18706 Black Hawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18706 Black Hawk Trail offers parking.
Does 18706 Black Hawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18706 Black Hawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18706 Black Hawk Trail have a pool?
No, 18706 Black Hawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18706 Black Hawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 18706 Black Hawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18706 Black Hawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18706 Black Hawk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

