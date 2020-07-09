All apartments in Independence
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:06 PM

18701 East 19 Terrace South

18701 E 19th Ter S · No Longer Available
Location

18701 E 19th Ter S, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying! This beautifully inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan with a bedroom, full bath and laundry in the basement, to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18701 East 19 Terrace South have any available units?
18701 East 19 Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18701 East 19 Terrace South have?
Some of 18701 East 19 Terrace South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18701 East 19 Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
18701 East 19 Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18701 East 19 Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18701 East 19 Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 18701 East 19 Terrace South offer parking?
No, 18701 East 19 Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 18701 East 19 Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18701 East 19 Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18701 East 19 Terrace South have a pool?
No, 18701 East 19 Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 18701 East 19 Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 18701 East 19 Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 18701 East 19 Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18701 East 19 Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.

