Independence, MO
18507 East 27th Terrace South
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

Location

18507 East 27th Terrace South, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18507 East 27th Terrace South have any available units?
18507 East 27th Terrace South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 18507 East 27th Terrace South currently offering any rent specials?
18507 East 27th Terrace South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18507 East 27th Terrace South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18507 East 27th Terrace South is pet friendly.
Does 18507 East 27th Terrace South offer parking?
No, 18507 East 27th Terrace South does not offer parking.
Does 18507 East 27th Terrace South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18507 East 27th Terrace South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18507 East 27th Terrace South have a pool?
No, 18507 East 27th Terrace South does not have a pool.
Does 18507 East 27th Terrace South have accessible units?
No, 18507 East 27th Terrace South does not have accessible units.
Does 18507 East 27th Terrace South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18507 East 27th Terrace South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18507 East 27th Terrace South have units with air conditioning?
No, 18507 East 27th Terrace South does not have units with air conditioning.
