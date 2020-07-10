All apartments in Independence
18506 East 3rd Street Court North
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

18506 East 3rd Street Court North

18506 E 3rd Street Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

18506 E 3rd Street Ct N, Independence, MO 64056
Spring Branch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for Space!!! This is the place for you!! Great Town house in Fort Osage Schools!! Property does have nice amount of square footage. 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. All Bedrooms are on the upper level. You will not want to miss out on this great property.

If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is Non-Refundable. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18506 East 3rd Street Court North have any available units?
18506 East 3rd Street Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 18506 East 3rd Street Court North currently offering any rent specials?
18506 East 3rd Street Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18506 East 3rd Street Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 18506 East 3rd Street Court North is pet friendly.
Does 18506 East 3rd Street Court North offer parking?
Yes, 18506 East 3rd Street Court North offers parking.
Does 18506 East 3rd Street Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18506 East 3rd Street Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18506 East 3rd Street Court North have a pool?
No, 18506 East 3rd Street Court North does not have a pool.
Does 18506 East 3rd Street Court North have accessible units?
No, 18506 East 3rd Street Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 18506 East 3rd Street Court North have units with dishwashers?
No, 18506 East 3rd Street Court North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18506 East 3rd Street Court North have units with air conditioning?
No, 18506 East 3rd Street Court North does not have units with air conditioning.

