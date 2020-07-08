All apartments in Independence
18504 E 3rd Street Ct N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18504 E 3rd Street Ct N

18504 E 3rd Street Ct N · No Longer Available
Location

18504 E 3rd Street Ct N, Independence, MO 64056
Spring Branch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Space/Space and More Space!!! This town home is in Independence/Fort Osage School district! This is a must see property, with a large upstairs; 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located on a nice cul-de-sac! Great yard space for your family!
If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N have any available units?
18504 E 3rd Street Ct N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N have?
Some of 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N currently offering any rent specials?
18504 E 3rd Street Ct N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N pet-friendly?
Yes, 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N is pet friendly.
Does 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N offer parking?
Yes, 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N offers parking.
Does 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N have a pool?
No, 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N does not have a pool.
Does 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N have accessible units?
No, 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N does not have accessible units.
Does 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18504 E 3rd Street Ct N has units with dishwashers.

