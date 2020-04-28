1841 S Harris Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

One Bedroom Duplex in Independence.

Located close to all that Independence has to offer.

Rent is $625/Deposit $600

Utilities are the responability of the tenant.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per applicant Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.