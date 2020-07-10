All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

18403 E 9th St N

18403 East 9th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

18403 East 9th Street North, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
JUST LOWERED RENT RATE!!
Single Family Home
3 bedrooms
2 bath
1 car garage

Fort Osage High School
Pioneer
Randall

Make this Susquehanna neighborhood rental your new home. With 3 bedrooms and flooring that is wood design luxury vinyl makes for easy upkeep.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application $25 for the second and $15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18403 E 9th St N have any available units?
18403 E 9th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18403 E 9th St N have?
Some of 18403 E 9th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18403 E 9th St N currently offering any rent specials?
18403 E 9th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18403 E 9th St N pet-friendly?
No, 18403 E 9th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 18403 E 9th St N offer parking?
Yes, 18403 E 9th St N offers parking.
Does 18403 E 9th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18403 E 9th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18403 E 9th St N have a pool?
No, 18403 E 9th St N does not have a pool.
Does 18403 E 9th St N have accessible units?
No, 18403 E 9th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 18403 E 9th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18403 E 9th St N has units with dishwashers.

