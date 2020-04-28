1839 S Vermont Avenue

All apartments in Independence
Location

1839 South Vermont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Procter

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
1839 S Vermont Ave - 1839 S Vermont Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that's conveniently close to Truman and Winner Rd!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-Unfinished basement
-Fenced yard
-2 car detached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3916541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

