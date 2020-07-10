All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18333 E 24 Highway Cr

18333 E 24 Hwy Cir · No Longer Available
Location

18333 E 24 Hwy Cir, Independence, MO 64056
Farview

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!
First Months Rent Free when signing an 18 Month Lease
Schedule your self showing today! https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sbdhousingsolutions

Make this cute duplex your new home its has 2 bedrooms upstairs and a possible master bedroom or family room downstairs with 1.5 baths. The kitchen features an electric range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator! Schedule an appointment to see inside today!

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, $150 each additional plus a $25.00 monthly pet rent, per pet, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/18333-e-24-highway-cr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18333 E 24 Highway Cr have any available units?
18333 E 24 Highway Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18333 E 24 Highway Cr have?
Some of 18333 E 24 Highway Cr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18333 E 24 Highway Cr currently offering any rent specials?
18333 E 24 Highway Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18333 E 24 Highway Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18333 E 24 Highway Cr is pet friendly.
Does 18333 E 24 Highway Cr offer parking?
No, 18333 E 24 Highway Cr does not offer parking.
Does 18333 E 24 Highway Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18333 E 24 Highway Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18333 E 24 Highway Cr have a pool?
No, 18333 E 24 Highway Cr does not have a pool.
Does 18333 E 24 Highway Cr have accessible units?
No, 18333 E 24 Highway Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 18333 E 24 Highway Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18333 E 24 Highway Cr has units with dishwashers.

