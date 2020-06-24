All apartments in Independence
18307 East Cheyenne Drive
18307 East Cheyenne Drive

18307 E Cheyenne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18307 E Cheyenne Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive half month's rent free your first full month when you lease and move in before May 5th!
Three bedroom and 1 bath with large living space and an additional living space in the basement perfect for entertaining. Built-ins and plenty of storage throughout home including an attached garage.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18307 East Cheyenne Drive have any available units?
18307 East Cheyenne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 18307 East Cheyenne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18307 East Cheyenne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18307 East Cheyenne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18307 East Cheyenne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18307 East Cheyenne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18307 East Cheyenne Drive offers parking.
Does 18307 East Cheyenne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18307 East Cheyenne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18307 East Cheyenne Drive have a pool?
No, 18307 East Cheyenne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18307 East Cheyenne Drive have accessible units?
No, 18307 East Cheyenne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18307 East Cheyenne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18307 East Cheyenne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18307 East Cheyenne Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18307 East Cheyenne Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
