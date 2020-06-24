18307 East Cheyenne Drive

Amenities
Receive half month's rent free your first full month when you lease and move in before May 5th!
Three bedroom and 1 bath with large living space and an additional living space in the basement perfect for entertaining. Built-ins and plenty of storage throughout home including an attached garage.
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.