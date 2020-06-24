18307 East Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Receive half month's rent free your first full month when you lease and move in before May 5th!

Three bedroom and 1 bath with large living space and an additional living space in the basement perfect for entertaining. Built-ins and plenty of storage throughout home including an attached garage.



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.