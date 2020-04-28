1822 S. Vermont Ave - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Check out this beautiful brick townhome in Independence!

Look at those gorgeous hardwood floors throughout most of your townhome!

Living room has nice natural light, hardwood floors and fresh paint.

New paint throughout the entire unit!

Next head into the kitchen and see the white cabinets and updated backsplash!

Kitchen comes with refrigerator and oven/range.

Head upstairs to check out the 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors and the cute bathroom.

Large unfinished basement has Washer/Dryer Hookups and plenty of room for storage.

Gas heat, central AC.

Off street parking.

Tenants pay all utilities, owner pays for trash.

Contact us now for more info!