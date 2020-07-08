All apartments in Independence
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1817 S Ralston Ave
1817 S Ralston Ave

1817 South Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1817 South Ralston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1817 S Ralston Ave. Independence, MO. 64052
Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

2BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $750.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/844406

App fees differ online.

Please call for more info.

(RLNE5199566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 S Ralston Ave have any available units?
1817 S Ralston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 S Ralston Ave have?
Some of 1817 S Ralston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 S Ralston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1817 S Ralston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 S Ralston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 S Ralston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1817 S Ralston Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1817 S Ralston Ave offers parking.
Does 1817 S Ralston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 S Ralston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 S Ralston Ave have a pool?
No, 1817 S Ralston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1817 S Ralston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1817 S Ralston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 S Ralston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 S Ralston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

