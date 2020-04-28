All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1812 S Overton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1812 S Overton Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1812 S Overton Ave

1812 South Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1812 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
1812 S Overton Ave Independence, MO 64052
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $795.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
- favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1022879
App fees differ online

(RLNE5738534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 S Overton Ave have any available units?
1812 S Overton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 S Overton Ave have?
Some of 1812 S Overton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 S Overton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1812 S Overton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 S Overton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 S Overton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1812 S Overton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1812 S Overton Ave offers parking.
Does 1812 S Overton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 S Overton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 S Overton Ave have a pool?
No, 1812 S Overton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1812 S Overton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1812 S Overton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 S Overton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 S Overton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City