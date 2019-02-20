All apartments in Independence
1810 South Overton Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:24 AM

1810 South Overton Avenue

1810 South Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Step into your lovely three bedroom, one bath rental!
Home boasts fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood floors, throughout!
Charming living room has beautiful decorative fireplace, ceiling fan, and hardwood floors.
Good size dining room comes with a ceiling fan and hardwood floors as well.
Property comes with newer windows!
Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space!
Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range and dishwasher provided!
Large unfinished basement with tons of storage options and Washer/Dryer Hookups!
Park your vehicles in the large two car detached garage.
Nice front porch to enjoy your quiet street.
Awesome back deck attached to a mudroom!
Pet policy, one cat or one small dog 25 pounds or less. $250 pet deposit, $25/month pet rent.
Text or email for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 South Overton Avenue have any available units?
1810 South Overton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 South Overton Avenue have?
Some of 1810 South Overton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 South Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 South Overton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 South Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 South Overton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1810 South Overton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 South Overton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1810 South Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 South Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 South Overton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 South Overton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 South Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 South Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 South Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 South Overton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
