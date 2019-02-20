1810 South Overton Avenue

Amenities

Step into your lovely three bedroom, one bath rental!

Home boasts fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood floors, throughout!

Charming living room has beautiful decorative fireplace, ceiling fan, and hardwood floors.

Good size dining room comes with a ceiling fan and hardwood floors as well.

Property comes with newer windows!

Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space!

Kitchen comes equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range and dishwasher provided!

Large unfinished basement with tons of storage options and Washer/Dryer Hookups!

Park your vehicles in the large two car detached garage.

Nice front porch to enjoy your quiet street.

Awesome back deck attached to a mudroom!

Pet policy, one cat or one small dog 25 pounds or less. $250 pet deposit, $25/month pet rent.

Text or email for a showing.