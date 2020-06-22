All apartments in Independence
1804 South Evanston Avenue
1804 South Evanston Avenue

1804 South Evanston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1804 South Evanston Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
This home is located in Independence, with easy access to 435. This home features hardwoods, newer paint, light fixtures, carpet, and vinyl throughout, and also offers a main floor laundry room, a back deck, one car attached garage, and a nice sunporch in the front. There is another small 3rd bedroom or office located on the second floor. Lots of cabinet space in the large, open kitchen, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.

Note: house is not move in ready, but will be by 1/16/19

NO Section 8

$50 app fee
$650 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet deposit

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 South Evanston Avenue have any available units?
1804 South Evanston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 South Evanston Avenue have?
Some of 1804 South Evanston Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 South Evanston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1804 South Evanston Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 South Evanston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 South Evanston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1804 South Evanston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1804 South Evanston Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1804 South Evanston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 South Evanston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 South Evanston Avenue have a pool?
No, 1804 South Evanston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1804 South Evanston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1804 South Evanston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 South Evanston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 South Evanston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
