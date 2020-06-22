1804 South Evanston Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

This home is located in Independence, with easy access to 435. This home features hardwoods, newer paint, light fixtures, carpet, and vinyl throughout, and also offers a main floor laundry room, a back deck, one car attached garage, and a nice sunporch in the front. There is another small 3rd bedroom or office located on the second floor. Lots of cabinet space in the large, open kitchen, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.



Note: house is not move in ready, but will be by 1/16/19



NO Section 8



$50 app fee

$650 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet deposit



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.