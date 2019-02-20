All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:44 PM

18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South

18020 East 31st Ter Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18020 East 31st Ter Drive South, Independence, MO 64057
Blackburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like, a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a gas fireplace and a ceiling fan. The is a walk in closet in master bedroom. On the first floor you can find the laundry room. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South have any available units?
18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South have?
Some of 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South offer parking?
No, 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South have a pool?
No, 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South does not have a pool.
Does 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South have accessible units?
No, 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City