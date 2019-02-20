18020 East 31st Terrace Drive South

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like, a living room with a vaulted ceiling, a gas fireplace and a ceiling fan. The is a walk in closet in master bedroom. On the first floor you can find the laundry room. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.