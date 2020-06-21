17512 E Susquehanna Dr

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225
Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms. This property also features a nice deck, 2 car garage, and laundry hook-ups. Location is great, close highway access. Looking for a wonderful person to call this wonderul duplex home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294225
No Pets Allowed
