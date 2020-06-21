All apartments in Independence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

17512 E Susquehanna Dr

17512 Susquehanna Drive · (816) 668-3053
Location

17512 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 294225

Wonderfully updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This beautiful property has fresh paint, new flooring, and updated bathrooms. This property also features a nice deck, 2 car garage, and laundry hook-ups. Location is great, close highway access. Looking for a wonderful person to call this wonderul duplex home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294225
Property Id 294225

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17512 E Susquehanna Dr have any available units?
17512 E Susquehanna Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17512 E Susquehanna Dr have?
Some of 17512 E Susquehanna Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17512 E Susquehanna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17512 E Susquehanna Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17512 E Susquehanna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17512 E Susquehanna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 17512 E Susquehanna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17512 E Susquehanna Dr does offer parking.
Does 17512 E Susquehanna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17512 E Susquehanna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17512 E Susquehanna Dr have a pool?
No, 17512 E Susquehanna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17512 E Susquehanna Dr have accessible units?
No, 17512 E Susquehanna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17512 E Susquehanna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17512 E Susquehanna Dr has units with dishwashers.
