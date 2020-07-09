17502 Susquehanna.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/994fdff01b ----
You\'ll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with lots of space. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room , spacious bedrooms, finished lower level with bedroom and private bath, 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups