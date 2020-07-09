All apartments in Independence
Find more places like
17502 Susquehanna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
17502 Susquehanna
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:54 PM

17502 Susquehanna

17502 E Susquehanna Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17502 E Susquehanna Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/994fdff01b ----
You\'ll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with lots of space. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room , spacious bedrooms, finished lower level with bedroom and private bath, 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Finished Basement
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17502 Susquehanna have any available units?
17502 Susquehanna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17502 Susquehanna have?
Some of 17502 Susquehanna's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17502 Susquehanna currently offering any rent specials?
17502 Susquehanna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17502 Susquehanna pet-friendly?
Yes, 17502 Susquehanna is pet friendly.
Does 17502 Susquehanna offer parking?
Yes, 17502 Susquehanna offers parking.
Does 17502 Susquehanna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17502 Susquehanna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17502 Susquehanna have a pool?
No, 17502 Susquehanna does not have a pool.
Does 17502 Susquehanna have accessible units?
No, 17502 Susquehanna does not have accessible units.
Does 17502 Susquehanna have units with dishwashers?
No, 17502 Susquehanna does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 BedroomsIndependence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly PlacesIndependence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

GlendaleBridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City