Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:29 PM

17500 Susquehanna

17500 E Susquehanna Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17500 E Susquehanna Dr, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b33c27d0c0 ----
You\'ll love this 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with lots of space. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room , spacious bedrooms, finished lower level with bedroom and private bath, 2 car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17500 Susquehanna have any available units?
17500 Susquehanna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17500 Susquehanna have?
Some of 17500 Susquehanna's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17500 Susquehanna currently offering any rent specials?
17500 Susquehanna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17500 Susquehanna pet-friendly?
Yes, 17500 Susquehanna is pet friendly.
Does 17500 Susquehanna offer parking?
Yes, 17500 Susquehanna offers parking.
Does 17500 Susquehanna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17500 Susquehanna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17500 Susquehanna have a pool?
No, 17500 Susquehanna does not have a pool.
Does 17500 Susquehanna have accessible units?
No, 17500 Susquehanna does not have accessible units.
Does 17500 Susquehanna have units with dishwashers?
No, 17500 Susquehanna does not have units with dishwashers.

