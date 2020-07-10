All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:19 PM

17320 East Susquehanna Drive

17320 Susquehanna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17320 Susquehanna Drive, Independence, MO 64056
Randall

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Totally updated property with an enormous amount of space! Granite kitchen counter tops with updated kitchen and bath. Small animals accepted under 40 lbs. This is a must see property for the money! SPECIAL 99.00 DECEMBER, Holiday Special . This special applies to a 15 month term lease. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17320 East Susquehanna Drive have any available units?
17320 East Susquehanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17320 East Susquehanna Drive have?
Some of 17320 East Susquehanna Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17320 East Susquehanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17320 East Susquehanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17320 East Susquehanna Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17320 East Susquehanna Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17320 East Susquehanna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17320 East Susquehanna Drive offers parking.
Does 17320 East Susquehanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17320 East Susquehanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17320 East Susquehanna Drive have a pool?
No, 17320 East Susquehanna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17320 East Susquehanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 17320 East Susquehanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17320 East Susquehanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17320 East Susquehanna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

