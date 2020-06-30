All apartments in Independence
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

17212 E 48th Street Ct S

17212 East 48th Court South · No Longer Available
Location

17212 East 48th Court South, Independence, MO 64055
Highland Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED!!
Great Duplex in Independence!
New Flooring and Paint!
2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom
This owner does not allow for pets.
You will not want to miss seeing this great Unit!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, and managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17212 E 48th Street Ct S have any available units?
17212 E 48th Street Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17212 E 48th Street Ct S have?
Some of 17212 E 48th Street Ct S's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17212 E 48th Street Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
17212 E 48th Street Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17212 E 48th Street Ct S pet-friendly?
No, 17212 E 48th Street Ct S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 17212 E 48th Street Ct S offer parking?
Yes, 17212 E 48th Street Ct S offers parking.
Does 17212 E 48th Street Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17212 E 48th Street Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17212 E 48th Street Ct S have a pool?
No, 17212 E 48th Street Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 17212 E 48th Street Ct S have accessible units?
No, 17212 E 48th Street Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 17212 E 48th Street Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 17212 E 48th Street Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.

