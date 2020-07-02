All apartments in Independence
1719 South Overton Avenue

1719 South Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1719 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1512829?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath, completely redone. New appliances, fridge will be installed at move in. window ac. Tenant pays electric and gas and owner bills back 1/3 of water bill for unit for payment the next month.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.

Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.

Non-refundable pet fee required for each pet 350.00.

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $529, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $529, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 South Overton Avenue have any available units?
1719 South Overton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 South Overton Avenue have?
Some of 1719 South Overton Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 South Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1719 South Overton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 South Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1719 South Overton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 1719 South Overton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1719 South Overton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1719 South Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 South Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 South Overton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1719 South Overton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1719 South Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1719 South Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 South Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 South Overton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

