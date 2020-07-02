1719 South Overton Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1512829?source=marketing



WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of pay check stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an open judgment on an eviction from the last ten years.



Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath, completely redone. New appliances, fridge will be installed at move in. window ac. Tenant pays electric and gas and owner bills back 1/3 of water bill for unit for payment the next month.



We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent and will hold the property up to 14 days.



Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings.



Non-refundable pet fee required for each pet 350.00.



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $529, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $529, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.