1705 S Ash Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

1705 S Ash Ave - 1705 S Ash Ave is a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Winner Rd and Truman Rd!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Dishwasher

-Decorative fireplace

-Wood floors

-Unfinished basement

-Screened-in porch



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



To schedule a viewing please call Mary at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$725.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$725.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



