Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

1705 S Ash Avenue

1705 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1705 South Ash Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Bristol

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1705 S Ash Ave - 1705 S Ash Ave is a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Winner Rd and Truman Rd!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Dishwasher
-Decorative fireplace
-Wood floors
-Unfinished basement
-Screened-in porch

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

To schedule a viewing please call Mary at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3934342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 S Ash Avenue have any available units?
1705 S Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 S Ash Avenue have?
Some of 1705 S Ash Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 S Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1705 S Ash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 S Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 S Ash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1705 S Ash Avenue offer parking?
No, 1705 S Ash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1705 S Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 S Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 S Ash Avenue have a pool?
No, 1705 S Ash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1705 S Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1705 S Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 S Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 S Ash Avenue has units with dishwashers.
