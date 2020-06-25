Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We can only hold a home for up to 3 weeks.
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
To schedule a viewing please call Mary at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$725.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $725.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3934342)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1705 S Ash Avenue have any available units?
1705 S Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.