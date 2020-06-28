All apartments in Independence
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1702 N High St

1702 North High Street · No Longer Available
Location

1702 North High Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1702 N Hight St. Independence, MO 64050
Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

4BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $925.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Qualifications are

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

App fees differ online

Apply at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/791835

(RLNE5089747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 N High St have any available units?
1702 N High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 N High St have?
Some of 1702 N High St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 N High St currently offering any rent specials?
1702 N High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 N High St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 N High St is pet friendly.
Does 1702 N High St offer parking?
Yes, 1702 N High St offers parking.
Does 1702 N High St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 N High St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 N High St have a pool?
No, 1702 N High St does not have a pool.
Does 1702 N High St have accessible units?
No, 1702 N High St does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 N High St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 N High St does not have units with dishwashers.
