16508 East 40th Street South

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

Super location in Blue Springs School District!

Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath all brick Raised ranch on corner lot. Featuring wood floors on first floor except the kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious room sizes with 1st floor family room and formal dining room along with eat in kitchen.You'll enjoy the large fenced back yard and side entrance to over sized garage. Great neighborhood close to shopping and so much more.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.